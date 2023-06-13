Six from Tamil Nadu among top 50 in NEET UG 2023

June 13, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Prabanjan J. from Tamil Nadu topped the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance-Test (NEET) UG this year with full marks. He shares the position with Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh.

Six students from Tamil Nadu are among the top 50 rank-holders in the test, which was held across the country on May 7.

Prabanjan, a native of Melmalaiyanur in Villupuram district, took up coaching at Velammal Nexus. He studied in Sarada Matriculation School in Gingee until Class 10. His father Jagadesh teaches social science at the Government Higher Secondary School in Olakkur.

Kaustav Bauri, an SC candidate, scored 716 and secured the third rank. Surya Siddharth N. and Varun S., OBC candidates, secured the sixth and ninth rank respectively. Samuel Harshith Tsapa with 711 marks came 24th and Jacob Bivin with 710 marks was ranked 36th.

Among the SC category toppers, Tirupugazh S. with 710 marks is also from Tamil Nadu.

There are no girls among the toppers from Tamil Nadu. This year, 20,000 more candidates have qualified in the test compared to last year. A total of 1,47,583 candidates registered this year and 1,44,516 appeared for the test. As many as 78,693 candidates have qualified.

Last year, 1,21,617 candidates had registered and 99,610 took the test. As many as 57,215 candidates qualified.

This year, 30,536 candidates took the test in Tamil, according to data provided by the National Testing Agency which conducts the NEET — the qualifying exam for admission to medical courses and Indian systems of medicine courses (except Yoga and Naturopathy) in the country.

