Six arrested in Dalit youth murder case

A special police team has arrested six persons and are looking for others involved in the murder of two Dalit youth in a clash with people from the Vanniyar community in Arakkonam on Wednesday night.

The police have also made arrangements to ensure compensation for the family of the victim's under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Two Dalits - Arjunan (26) from Soghanur village and Suriya (26) from Sembedu village - were killed and three of their friends - Madhan, Vallarasu, and Soundarajan - were injured in the clash that was triggered due to a altercation between the youngsters from the two groups. The police have arrested Puli alias Surendran, Ajith, Madan, Nandakumar, Karthik and Sathya in connection with the case and are looking for others.

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan had accused the PMK of attacking Dalits fearing losing the Assembly elections. He also alleged that AIADMK sand mafia was involved in this murder.

Police said that security has been provided in the village to prevent any law and order problem. “We are conducting a fair probe into the incident,” said a senior police officer.