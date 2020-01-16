Six arrested for violating conditions in rooster fight in Karur

Six persons were arrested by the Aravakurichi police for violation of conditions laid for the annual rooster fights being held at Poolamvalasu near here on Thursday.

The six were arrested on the charge of cruelty to animals and harassing them. According to police sources, the accused allegedly tied sharp knives on the legs of the cocks before the fight. At least 7 persons, including spectators, were injured when the cocks flew out of the enclosures and hit them.

Acting on a complaint, the police filed two separate cases under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act 1960 and arrested S. Rajendran, P. Ramesh, R. Vadivel, Murugesan, J. Moorthy and M. Senthilkumar of Poolanvalasu. All of them were remanded to judicial custody.

Two more cases were filed against four persons on the charge of betting while subjecting their cocks in the fight.

The cock fights that began on Wednesday on the occasion of Pongal continued on Thursday. Hundreds of roosters brought from different parts of the State including Nagarcoil, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Villupuram, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem and Namakkal participated in the fights. There were a few participants from Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and Karnataka.

According to a rough estimate, more than 40,000 persons thronged Poolamvalasu on Wednesday alone. Nearly a half them had brought roosters. The fights will come to an end on Saturday.