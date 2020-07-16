Six arrested for murder of panchayat president near Thirunindravur

CHENNAI

The suspects admitted they killed Paramaguru, say police

Thirunindravur police on Wednesday arrested six persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a village panchayat president in Kosavanpalayam near Thirunindravur on Tuesday evening.

The suspects are from the same area and admitted that they murdered the panchayat president, D.Paramaguru, 40, since he was opposed to illegal quarrying of sand in the nearby area, the police said. The suspects have been identified as Rajesh, 33, Appun alias Ravikumar, 33, Kalanithi, 28, Aaji alias Iyappan, 28, Muthukumar, 23 and Saravanan, 30 of Thirunindravur.

In full public glare, Paramaguru was hacked to death by unidentified persons who came on bikes. The victim, a local DMK functionary and a lawyer, was recently elected as president of Kosavanpalayam panchayat which is in Tiruvallur district.

He was inspecting the storm water drain work in a street in Arunthathiyarpalayam adjacent to Poonamallee High Road when four unidentified persons attacked him with long knives. He collapsed in a pool of bloo .

The Bar Council of Tamilnadu and Puducherry has expressed shock over the brutal murder of Paramaguru, who was actively practising in the courts of Chennai and Tiruvallur.

In a representation, P.S.Amalraj, chairman of TN Bar Council, requested the police to issue appropriate directions to detain the suspects under Goondas Act and to provide adequate security to the family of the victim.

In recent times, several advocates were attacked, assaulted and even murdered thereby causing grave threat to their security and free movement, the Bar Council said, urging the DGP to issue appropriate instructions to the police in the State to ensure the safety of the advocates.