Tamil Nadu

Six arrested for illegal sand mining in Tiruvannamalai

Two tractors and seven bullock carts used by the smugglers were seized.

Six people were arrested for illegal sand mining at Kadaladi village of Kalasapakkam taluk in Tiruvannamalai on Friday.

Two tractors and seven bullock carts used by the smugglers were seized. Following repeated reports of illegal sand mining in the river bed near the village, a police team led by Polur Deputy Superintendent M. Gunasekaran and Kadaladi Inspector of Police M. Adhilakshmi started late night inspections in the area.

On Friday, tractors and bullock carts were found with illegally quarried sand and offenders were trying to evade the team. They were chased down and identified as R. Rajesh, 32, S. Rajendran, 49, M. Kannan, 59, M. Gandhi, 45, T. Mani, 54, and S. Thangam, 46. All the accused were from neighbouring villages and were remanded in custody. The police are searching for four others who fled the scene.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 7:52:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/six-arrested-for-illegal-sand-mining-in-tiruvannamalai/article31602494.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY