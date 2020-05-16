Six arrested for illegal sand mining in Tiruvannamalai

Six people were arrested for illegal sand mining at Kadaladi village of Kalasapakkam taluk in Tiruvannamalai on Friday.
Two tractors and seven bullock carts used by the smugglers were seized. Following repeated reports of illegal sand mining in the river bed near the village, a police team led by Polur Deputy Superintendent M. Gunasekaran and Kadaladi Inspector of Police M. Adhilakshmi started late night inspections in the area.
On Friday, tractors and bullock carts were found with illegally quarried sand and offenders were trying to evade the team. They were chased down and identified as R. Rajesh, 32, S. Rajendran, 49, M. Kannan, 59, M. Gandhi, 45, T. Mani, 54, and S. Thangam, 46. All the accused were from neighbouring villages and were remanded in custody. The police are searching for four others who fled the scene.
