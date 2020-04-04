Six arrested for breaking into Tasmac shops in Tiruvallur district

The Tiruvallur district police have arrested six persons for reportedly breaking into two Tasmac shops in different parts of the district and stealing alcohol bottles on Friday night. The police will be shifting the bottles from 16 shops in the district to community and marriage halls.

According to police, Tasmac shop number 9016 is located in Kakkalur in Tiruvallur district. While Ramakrishnan, 40, and Senthilkumar, 45, are salesmen in the shop, Dhamu, 45, has taken the bar licence in the shop. The three, along with a person called Kesavaperumal, 27, decide to open the shop and sell the liquor in the black market.

On Friday night, they opened the shop and stole alcohol bottles. But the police were informed about the incident and they nabbed the four. Further investigations are on.

In another incident, two persons made a hole in the wall of a Tasmac shop in Sipcot and attempted to steal alcohol bottles on Friday night.

According to police, Tasmac shop number 9115 is located in Kayalarmedu under the Sipcot police station limits. On Friday night, two persons made a hole in the wall of the shop using a crowbar and gained entry into the outlet.

However, hearing the noise, villagers gathered around the outlet. When, the two sneaked out, they were nabbed and handed over to the police. Further investigations are on.

Senior police officer said that in both the cases, the suspects committed the crime to sell alcohol in black market. “We spoke to Tasmac officials and the stock in 16 outlets will be shifted to community halls or marriage halls soon,” said an official.

Members of the Tasmac workers union in Tiruvallur district said that there should be police patrolling near the outlets on a regular basis. “All the shops don’t have CCTV cameras and many are located in remote areas,” said a worker.