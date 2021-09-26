Tamil Nadu

Six arrested for bid to make counterfeit currency notes

Racket unearthed: Bundles of papers, chemicals, dye and other material seized from a house in Gudiyatham on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An attempt to make counterfeit currency using chemicals was busted by Gudiyatham police on Saturday. Six persons were taken into custody for interrogation.

Police said based on an alert, a team went to the house of K. Saravanan, 47, in Jeeva Nagar in Gudiyatham near Vellore around 11 a.m. on Saturday. In the house, police found chemicals, ink, dye and bundles of papers to make conterfeit currency in gunny bags.

“We did not find any counterfeit notes during search. Initial enquiries reveal that it is a cheating gang that dupes people with papers similar to currency notes,” K. Ramamurthy, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gudiyatham Sub-Division, said.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said that K. Saravanan, S. Velu, 42, V. Ashok Kumar, 30, A. Ramu, 20, B. Sivalingam, 49, and S. Ramesh, 32, are being interrogated by the police.

Police suspect that it could be a storage house and printing was done elsewhere.

In March last year, police arrested two persons from Ambur and Vellore for printing and circulating ₹500 and ₹2,000 counterfeit currency notes in various parts of Vellore.


