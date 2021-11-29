Tamil Nadu

Sivasankar master no more

Choreographer K. Sivasankar, who worked predominantly in Tamil and Telugu films, died on Sunday evening. He was 73 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

His younger son Ajay Krishnan said Sivasankar was hospitalised for the last eight days and suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening. He had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

Having choreographed songs in hundreds of films across languages, Sivasankar master, as he is popularly known, notably worked in the films Suryavamsam, Varalaaru, Poove Unakkaga, Thiruda Thirudi, and Baahubali: The Beginning.

He won the Tamil Nadu State Award for Best Choreography multiple times and bagged the National Award for the 2008 Telugu film Magadheera directed by S.S. Rajamouli. As an actor, he starred in Tamil films like Sarkar, Paradesi and Varalaaru.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2021 12:59:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/sivasankar-master-no-more/article37743735.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY