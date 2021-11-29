Sivasankar master no more

He suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening

Choreographer K. Sivasankar, who worked predominantly in Tamil and Telugu films, died on Sunday evening. He was 73 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

His younger son Ajay Krishnan said Sivasankar was hospitalised for the last eight days and suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening. He had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

Having choreographed songs in hundreds of films across languages, Sivasankar master, as he is popularly known, notably worked in the films Suryavamsam, Varalaaru, Poove Unakkaga, Thiruda Thirudi, and Baahubali: The Beginning.

He won the Tamil Nadu State Award for Best Choreography multiple times and bagged the National Award for the 2008 Telugu film Magadheera directed by S.S. Rajamouli. As an actor, he starred in Tamil films like Sarkar, Paradesi and Varalaaru.