Sivarathiri events at Kapaleeswarar temple draw flak from VCK
Does the DMK govt. want to please the RSS and Sangh Parivar, a senior VCK leader asks
The Sivarathiri celebration by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department at the Kapaleeswarar temple has drawn flak from Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi (VCK), an ally of the ruling DMK government.
The department has organised music, dance and debates throughout the night and has advertised about these events. Vanniya Arasu, a senior leader of the VCK, said it was dangerous on the part of the State government to launch a religious propaganda.
When asked what could be wrong in organising the event when the government has a separate department for the purpose of temple administration, Mr. Vanni Arasu said the role of the department was confined to overseeing the system of management. “It cannot organise events for religious propaganda. The DMK government is doing what the AIADMK government had not dared to do. Does the government want to please the RSS and Sangh Parivar?” he asked.
