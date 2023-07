July 06, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated July 07, 2023 12:06 am IST - Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday named IAS officer S. Sivarasu as the Director of Municipal Administration, replacing incumbent P. Ponniah. Mr. Ponniah has been posted as the Director of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, according to a government order issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena.

