Sivakasi units slam ‘green crackers’ as a farce

At the facility, only two products can be tested in a day,” the manufacturer said. Besides, PESO, the licensing authority for the fireworks industry, has a long-drawn process to approve bulk production of new products.

The managing director of another fireworks unit said that there is no clarity on what a green cracker is, “so we put our production on hold for a long time. Our production levels have come down by 50%. We are only making crackers on order,” he added.

Production hit

For Kaliswari Fireworks, production is down by a third this year. “When the factories were closed for over three months, many of our workers moved out of Sivakasi. Almost 1,000 of our workers moved out and we faced labour shortage because of this,” said A.P. Selvarajan, its managing director.

It’s not just Kaliswari. Several other factory owners also spoke about how their production was down as thousands of employees had moved out of the industry and taken up other jobs outside Sivakasi. Until five years ago, the industry employed over 5 lakh people directly and indirectly. Now the number stands at 2 lakh.

Nearly 20 lakh people across the country reportedly earn their livelihood by engaging in transporting, storing, distributing and selling fireworks. Another 80 lakh people are engaged in selling fireworks through temporary licenses (for 30 days’ duration) during the Diwali season.

Also, with hundreds of factories remaining locked for 100 days from December 2018, protesting against the ban on making joined crackers and usage of barium nitrate in fireworks production, the factories lost much of their production time. “Without barium nitrate and the ban on joined crackers, we could make only the bijili variety,” another manufacturer said.

However, this came in handy for the unorganised or unlicensed sector, which made a killing. Besides, when the State government appealed to the manufacturers to open their units and start production conforming to the Supreme Court order, most of the units continued with their traditional way of making crackers.

“The market is already flooded with products that do not conform to the concept of green crackers,” he added.

QR code

Even the supporters of green crackers among manufacturers were taken aback when the the logo and QR code for green crackers was unveiled. “This is going to hit us very badly, especially in the National Capital Region, as almost all the finished goods have been despatched at least a fortnight back and they do not have any QR code or logo printed on them,” one of them said.

“Even the boxes of fireworks sold in shops in Sivakasi do not have a QR code or logo,” said G. Vinayagamoorthy, president of Meenampatti Small Fireworks Manufacturers’ Association.

(With inputs from Sangeetha Kandavel)