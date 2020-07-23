Sivakasi GH gets advanced medical facilities

Sivakasi

23 July 2020 16:06 IST

Fireworks manufacturers sponsoring computerised radiography, oxygen plant

Sivakasi Government Hospital is getting a few advanced medical equipment at a cost of more than ₹50 lakh, thanks to the generous sponsorship from a few fireworks manufacturers.

The 140-bedded hospital is one of the busiest hospitals in Virudhunagar district.

With hundreds of firework units around the town, the State government has also set up a Centre of Excellence for Burns Treatment.

“When the Chief Medical Officer, T. Ayyanar, came to us seeking a computerised radiography system in February, we enquired him about other requirements and he came up with a small list,” said a leading fireworks manufacturer, A.P. Selvarajan.

It was then, Mr. Selvarajan ordered for a CR system at a cost of ₹13 lakh. “The machine has arrived in the town. But, under the COVID-19 situation, we are facing some problem in installing it,” Dr. Ayyanar said.

The conventional X-ray machine consumes lot of time. On an average 40-50 X-rays are taken. “Except for the emergency cases, other X-rays are developed and delivered only the next day. The CR system will help us in delivering the X-ray report within few minutes,” he said.

Operation theatre

Mr. Selvarajan also bought a camera, at a cost of ₹5 lakh, for laparoscopic instrument in the operation theatre. Besides, the operation theatre also has got a new endoscopy equipment and an orthopedic surgery table.

“Endoscopy is usually made available only in District Headquarters hospital. The orthopedic surgery would be very much helpful in hip surgeries,” Dr. Ayyanar said.

Oxygen supply

After COVID-19 hit India, the need for high-flow oxygen delivery system became imperative to treat patients with higher health complications.

“Though we have got a central oxygen delivery system that could deliver oxygen at the rate of up to 10 litres per minute, some patients need higher flow of oxygen of 30 litres per minute,” Dr. Ayyanar said.

The hospital has now got two such systems at a cost of ₹7 lakh. Another industrialist, Kodiswaran has promised to get six more high flow oxygen delivery system and they are expected here soon.

Meanwhile, another fireworks manufacturer, K. Jeyasankar, has promised to set up a liquid oxygen plant at a cost of ₹8 lakh. With the works of providing centrally piped oxygen supply for 80 beds under way, the plant will provide adequate oxygen supply.

While four cylinders of oxygen can last for four hours for 20 patients, the new plant would be equal to 110 cylinders ensuring continuous supply for longer hours.

Sivakasi GH is one of the major COVID-19 treatment facilities in the district. Mr. Selvarajan said that with Sivakasi town expanding at a faster speed, the need for better medical facilities at the GH was important.