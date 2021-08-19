Sivakasi children come with a bagful of medals in silambam at national event

Youth and Sports Development Association of Punjab organised the event

Children from Sivakasi have bagged several medals in Silambam events at the 4th National Championship 2021-22 held at Amristar.

Among them were two sisters, S. Ashwini Priya and S. Hemalatha, who won gold medals in different events for under 17 and under 12 categories respectively.

Inspired by a neighbour, the girls have been practising silambam for seven years. “When we expressed our desire to learn the Tamil martial arts, our parents readily put us in an academy. Silambam has helped us keep healthy and physically fit,” said Ashwini Priya.

Like the sisters, S. Abinaya, a Class X student, and Latika, a Class XI student, too have been practising silambam at the academy every evening. “It gives us confidence and courage,” said Latika.

These girls have bagged silver and bronze medals respectively in under 17 category. They displayed their talent in stick rolling and double stick rotation. The speed and style mattered in the event that lasted two minutes, said silambam master K. Prabhakaran.

The students of one academy have secured 16 medals at the event organised by Youth and Sports Development Association of Punjab.