Sivaji Nala Peravai flays CM’s remarks

The Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Nala Peravai took exception to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s comments describing late thespian Sivaji Ganesan as a failure in politics.
The organisation’s president, K. Chandrasekaran, said, “Mr. Palaniswami said actors start political parties once they get old. I hope he meant the same for his party’s [late] leader M.G.R as well. When the Congress and the AIADMK were in an alliance, Sivaji campaigned for the AIADMK and helped them win the elections. It will be good if someone brings this to the notice of Mr. Palaniswami.”
“Sivaji’s failure in the elections and in running his party was due to his wish that his good friend MGR’s rule should continue under the leadership of his wife Janaki,” he claimed.
