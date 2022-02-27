Minister launches pulse polio camp

Polio drops being administered to children at new bus stand in Ramanathapuram on Sunday.

SIVAGANGA

Minister KR Periakaruppan launched a mega pulse polio immunisation camp at a Primary Health Centre in Nerkuppai in Tiruppathur block in Sivaganga district on Sunday.

The Collector (in-charge) Manivannan presided. The officials said that a total of 1,192 centres were opened across the district and 87,500 children in the age group of 0-5 years and another 19,100 children in the age group of 5 and 6 years were given the doses.

There were 5,060 field staffs and another 100 monitoring officers at the respective blocks.

RAMANATHAPURAM

In Ramanathapuram, Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat inaugurated the camp at a PHC in Ramanathapuram Municipality in the presence of the health and family welfare department officials.

Out of a total of 62,777 children, the officials said that they had administered the vaccine to 62,284 thus achieving 99.2% in Ramanathapuram health block. In Paramakudi block, they were able to achieve 100.1% as against the targeted population of 50,800 children. They gave the vaccines to 50,829 children. In Ramanathapuram district, they achieved 99.6%

DINDIGUL

Collector S Visakan inaugurated the pulse polio immunisation camp at Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital in Dindigul Corporation on Sunday. A total of 1,94,958 children were given the doses through 1,313 centres.

A total of 5,276 staff, including NGOs and other volunteers from social service organisations, participated in the drive. Deputy Director Health M. Varadarajan and City Health Officer Indra said that they had 28 mobile camps to take care of children on the travel with parents.

THENI

Collector K.V. Muralidharan launched the pulse polio immunisation drive at a PHC in Allinagaram near Kamarajar bus stand on Sunday. According to the health and family welfare department officials, a total of 1.02 lakh children got the doses from 836 camps with 1,257 ground staff and monitoring officers present. The camps were being held as part of eradicating polio disease in the country.