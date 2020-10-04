Sivaganga police book cases against former DMK Minister for gram sabha meet

SIVAGANGA

04 October 2020 14:45 IST

The Sivaganga district police have registered cases against 331 persons including the former DMK Minister and MLA K.R. Periyakaruppan for violating the Indian Epidemic Act here on Sunday.

Police said that following complaints that the DMK cadre and functionaries organised "gram sabha" meetings on Oct 2, despite the curfew, cases were registered.

The government had originally announced the conduct of gram sabha meetings on Oct 2 (Gandhi Jayanthi) across the State. However, after the DMK president M.K. Stalin appealed to the panchayat presidents and the people to pass resolutions against the recently passed farm laws by the Union government, the State government cancelled the conduct of the meetings.

Officials claimed that the government had cancelled as a precautionary measure in view of the covid-19 virus. Under such circumstances, the DMK cadre conducted the meetings in many districts on October 2, which came under the police scanner.

An officer said that the DMK men had organised gram sabha meetings in 127 locations in Sivaganga district and they had booked cases against 331 persons.

Further investigation is on.