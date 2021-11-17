Siva Shankar Baba moves HC to obtain admission in private hospital

CHENNAI

He was initially admitted in a government hospital due to a heart attack in June

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case accused C.N. Siva Shankaran, commonly known as Siva Shankar Baba, has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to the police and jail officials to admit him in a private hospital to could receive treatment for various ailments at his own cost.

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar on Tuesday ordered notices, returnable by November 25, to the officials. In his affidavit, the accused stated that he was arrested in June this year and was under incarceration since then. Claiming to be a heart patient, he said that he had suffered a massive heart attack at Chengalpattu sub-jail on June 18.

He was initially admitted to Chengalpattu Government Hospital and then shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai as an in-patient, and was discharged on June 26. He complained of chest pain again in July and was treated at Government Stanley hospital. .

Claiming that his bail applications had been dismissed by the High Court as well as the special court for exclusive trial of POCSO cases, the petitioner insisted on admitting him in a private hospital since he was reportedly suffering from abnormal blood pressure and constant chest pain.