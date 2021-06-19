Siva Shankar Baba admitted to hospital

CHENNAI

19 June 2021 00:17 IST

He complained of ill health

Siva Shankar Baba, who was arrested for sexually abusing schoolgirls, was admitted to a hospital after developing sudden illness on Friday.

The 72-year-old was arrested from Chittaranjan Park in New Delhi by the Crime Branch CID, on charges of sexually abusing girls at a school founded by him. He was brought to Chennai and lodged in the Chengalpattu sub-jail after being produced before a court on Thursday.

At noon on Friday, he complained of ill-health and was found to have low blood pressure. He recently underwent angiogram. He was tested by the medical staff at the prison and subsequently shifted to the Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu. On doctors’ advice, he was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the CB-CID sealed a room he had used on the school premises. Further inquiries are on with two women who allegedly abetted him.

A co-accused in a case filed against Siva Shankar Baba under the POCSO Act has approached the Madras High Court, seeking anticipatory bail.

The petitioner is an English teacher at a residential school where girls had reportedly been subjected to sexual abuse.

Justice M. Dhandapani on Friday directed government counsel to get instructions on the case by June 24. In her petition, the teacher said she was the mother of an 11-year-old girl, and there was no basis for the charge that she abetted the accused in the crime.

Stating that she was ready to cooperate with the investigation, the petitioner urged the court to protect her from being arrested and remanded in judicial custody.