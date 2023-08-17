ADVERTISEMENT

Situation in Manipur slowly being stabilised: Union Minister

August 17, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra inaugurating residential quarters for NSG personnel in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

The situation in violence-hit Manipur was gradually being stabilised, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra said in Chennai on Thursday.

The Central and State governments were working on resolving the crisis, Mr. Mishra said, addressing the media on the sidelines of a function at the National Security Group’s regional hub in Chennai.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Mishra inaugurated new residential quarters for NSG personnel at its regional hub. NSG Director-General M.A. Ganapathy and senior officers were present.

