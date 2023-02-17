Site clearance application for Parundur airport under consideration, says Union Minister

February 17, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The application for “site clearance” sent by the State government for developing the greenfield airport at Parandur in Kancheepuram district was under the consideration of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation in consultation with the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Union Ministry of Defence and the State government, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation General (retd.) V.K. Singh has said.

In a written reply on February 11 to DMK Rajya Sabha member P. Wilson, Mr. Singh said the AAI had undertaken the work of modernisation/ expansion of the Chennai airport, including construction of a new integrated terminal building, at a cost of ₹2,467 crore.

“This will enhance terminal capacity of Chennai airport. To augment the air side capacity, construction of rapid exit taxiways and straightening of B taxiway as parallel taxi track has been completed at Chennai airport,” he said.

As for operationalisation of airports under UDAN, “the development work at Neyveli has been completed and the process for licensing the airport has been initiated,” the Minister said.

Airport at Thanjavur

For development of a civil enclave at Thanjavur airport, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the AAI and the Indian Air Force on December 1, 2022 for mutual exchange of land at Thanjavur airport. “Handing over of the said land has been completed and the development of civil enclave is in planning stage,” he said.

With regard to operationalisation of Vellore airport for RCS flights, the AAI was in the process of issuing licence for Vellore Airport for Code-1B type of aircraft for VFR operations, he said.

The site is yet to be finalised by the State government with regard to Ramanathapuram airport.