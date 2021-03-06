Watch | Sitaram Yechury comments on AIADMK and BJP

DHARMAPURI

06 March 2021 10:09 IST

The AIADMK-BJP alliance was a show of Therukoothu(street Theatre) with Modi as the Sutradar and EPS and OPS as the comical jalras(chimers), said the CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury at a public meeting here.

Mr. Yechury has the audience in splits when he switched to telugu laced broken Tamil, trying to make this point. Referring to the Telugu street Theatre and the main character and the props, Mr. Yechury was making the point of the AIADMK sucking up to the BJP. "Modi is the Sutradar, while your EPS and OPS were the jalras doing chayin- chakk to the Sutradar."

