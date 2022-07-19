Tamil Nadu

SIT to unearth conspiracy behind Kallakurichi riots 

Buses were set on fire during the riots at Chinnasalem on July 17, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI
S. Vijay Kumar CHENNAI July 19, 2022 15:58 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 16:33 IST

The Tamil Nadu police have formed a Special Investigation Team to unearth the conspiracy behind the Kallakurichi riots on Sunday following the death of a Class XII girl student on the hostel premises of a private school on July 13, 2022.  

Acting on the directions of the Madras High Court, State Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu formed the SIT to be headed by Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Salem Range, Praveen Kumar Abhinapu. 

“The SIT shall unearth the entire conspiracy behind this incident, identify all the violators who are captured very well in the video footage, the persons who formed WhatsApp groups, spread false news which resulted in rioting, and take action as per law,” the DGP said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mr. Babu said the SIT would also take appropriate action to identify those who used YouTube to spread fake news and conducted parallel trials. Such YouTube channels would be blocked. The team was told to file a status report before the Madras High Court on the next date of hearing on the nature of investigation conducted in identifying the perpetrators of the crime.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Also Read
Kallakurichi student death: CB-CID begins probe

While Mr. Abhinapu was allowed to choose his team of officers to assist in the investigation, the DGP named two Superintendents of Police rank officers - S. Radhakrishnan, Commandant, 5th Battalion, Avadi, and M. Kingshlin, Superintendent of Police, Crime Against Women and Children, Chennai, and three Additional Superintendents of Police, to assist the team.

The SIT would take over all the cases registered in the Chinnasalem police station relating to the incident. Besides various sections of IPC, including rioting, the local police had also invoked provisions under the Tamil Nadu Public Property Damages Act.

A few police officials, including the Villuppuram Range DIG M. Pandian, suffered serious injuries in the violent protests that lasted more than a couple of hours on the national highways on Sunday, police sources said.

In a related development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M. K. Stalin, who has been advised to rest for a week following his discharge from a private hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19, reviewed the situation in Kallakurichi over video conference with senior officials on Tuesday.

Collector, SP shifted 

Meanwhile, the State government transferred Kallakurichi Collector P.N. Sridhar.  Sravan Kumar Jatavath will be the new Collector. It also transferred the Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police, S. Selvakumar. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Triplicane, Chennai, P. Pakalavan, was posted as the new SP of Kallakurichi, police sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
politics
crime
riots
Read more...