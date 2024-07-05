SIT should probe NEET irregularities: Selvaperunthagai

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Friday said the irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination should be probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), under the supervision of the Supreme Court, to protect the future of “10 million students”.

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai wondered why the National Testing Agency (NTA) was established as an autonomous body and not through a legislation in the Parliament, like how the Central Board of Secondary Education, Union Public Service Commission, and the University Grants Commission were established, before being allowed to conduct tests such as NEET and National Eligibility Test (NET).

“It has come to light that the NTA was registered merely as an association in 2018, under the Societies Registration Act of 1860. The certificate can be seen on the agency’s website. What is the purpose of registering it merely as an association? The NTA has been funded by the Department of Higher Education of the Union Ministry of Education. Who is responsible for the errors and corruption within it? Pradeep Kumar Joshi, who should be held accountable for the irregularities, is in fact the one investigating it,” he said.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not answer the questions raised by Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, but accused the Congress of corruption without evidence even as irregularities and corruption in the conduct of NEET are now being exposed by the media.

