GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SIT should probe NEET irregularities: Selvaperunthagai

Published - July 05, 2024 10:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Friday said the irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination should be probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), under the supervision of the Supreme Court, to protect the future of “10 million students”.

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai wondered why the National Testing Agency (NTA) was established as an autonomous body and not through a legislation in the Parliament, like how the Central Board of Secondary Education, Union Public Service Commission, and the University Grants Commission were established, before being allowed to conduct tests such as NEET and National Eligibility Test (NET).

“It has come to light that the NTA was registered merely as an association in 2018, under the Societies Registration Act of 1860. The certificate can be seen on the agency’s website. What is the purpose of registering it merely as an association? The NTA has been funded by the Department of Higher Education of the Union Ministry of Education. Who is responsible for the errors and corruption within it? Pradeep Kumar Joshi, who should be held accountable for the irregularities, is in fact the one investigating it,” he said.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not answer the questions raised by Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, but accused the Congress of corruption without evidence even as irregularities and corruption in the conduct of NEET are now being exposed by the media.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.