SIT launches probe into Ramajeyam murder case

Team inspects spot where the body of the deceased was found on the outskirts of Tiruchi

Team inspects spot where the body of the deceased was found on the outskirts of Tiruchi

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted on the orders of the Madras High Court to probe the 2012-murder of K.N. Ramajeyam, brother of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, has began its investigation into the case. The team headed by Superintendent of Police S. Jeyakumar on Friday inspected the spot where the body of Ramajeyam was found close to the banks of the Cauvery near Thiruvalarcholai on the outskirts of the city on March 29, 2012.

The team also inspected the route supposed to have been taken by Ramajeyam during a morning walk at Thillai Nagar before he was abducted and murdered, said police sources. The team inspected the route he had taken up to the Tiruchi Fort railway station.

Examination of witnesses is expected to be taken up by the SIT soon. A Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Central Bureau of Investigation which had probed the case is also part of the SIT. The sources added the SIT had taken possession of the case diary files from the CBI to launch the detailed investigation.

The court had ordered the formation of the SIT as the CBI was unable to achieve any breakthrough since 2017. The court had also said that it would monitor the investigation conducted by the SIT. The case was initially investigated by special teams of the Tiruchi City Police. A few months later, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch CID on the order of the Director General of Police to carry out a detailed investigation.

The CB-CID had formed teams to probe the case from various angles but could not achieve a breakthrough till 2017. Thereafter, the case was transferred to the CBI on an application filed by Latha Ramajeyam, wife of the deceased. However, the CBI too could not make much headway in the case, forcing the family members of Ramajeyam to make another application for the constitution of a SIT.