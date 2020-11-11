Sisters found dead inside well in Chengalpattu

CHENGALPATTU

11 November 2020 16:38 IST

The children, aged 16 and 12, are believed to have fallen into the well while playing, police said

Two sisters, aged 16 and 12, were found dead inside a well on a plot of agricultural land that comes under the Kalpakkam police station limits on Wednesday morning. Preliminary inquiries indicate that they may have fallen inside while playing.

According to police, Hari Krishnan and his wife Seetha are daily wage earners residing in Ammaypakkam village under the Kalpakkam police station limits. Their daughters Priyanka, 16, and Shenbagavalli, 12, were studying in classes 10 and 6 respectively.

Advertising

Advertising

From Tuesday evening onwards, the girls had been missing and the couple searched for them everywhere, but could not trace them. On Wednesday morning, the two girls were found dead inside a well on a nearby plot of agricultural land. “There was some blood on Shenbagavalli's nose and this could have been due to the fall. Apart from this, there were no other injuries,” said a police officer.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. “Only after the results come can we get some clarity. But as of now there is nothing suspicious,” added the officer.

(Childline operates a helpline,1098, for children in distress across the country)