Sisters drown in a lake near Tirupattur town

June 11, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Two sisters drowned in a lake in A.K. Mottur village near Tirupattur town on Sunday.

The police said the victims, P. Rathika, 12, and her sister P. Reshmi, 10, came to their grandmother’s house in A.K. Mottur village a few days ago for the summer vacation. They went to a nearby lake around 10 a.m. Since they did not return home even after a long time, their grandmother, Padma, went in search of them.

She enquired about them with other villagers, who said they had spotted them near the lake. The police and a few villagers then searched for the sisters in the lake and found their bodies there. A case has been filed by Tirupattur Taluk police. Further investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT