Sisters drown in a lake near Tirupattur town

June 11, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Two sisters drowned in a lake in A.K. Mottur village near Tirupattur town on Sunday.

The police said the victims, P. Rathika, 12, and her sister P. Reshmi, 10, came to their grandmother’s house in A.K. Mottur village a few days ago for the summer vacation. They went to a nearby lake around 10 a.m. Since they did not return home even after a long time, their grandmother, Padma, went in search of them.

She enquired about them with other villagers, who said they had spotted them near the lake. The police and a few villagers then searched for the sisters in the lake and found their bodies there. A case has been filed by Tirupattur Taluk police. Further investigation is on.