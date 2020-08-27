Sirkazhi MLA tests positive for COVID-19

SIRKAZHI

27 August 2020 13:20 IST

P.V. Bharathi cancelled his participation in the Chief Minister’s programme in Nagapattinam and left for Chennai for treatment

P.V. Bharathi, AIADMK MLA representing the Sirkazhi Assembly constituency, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The MLA’s swab sample was tested at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital in view of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s visit to Nagapattinam on Thursday for the launch of developmental work and to take stock of the preventive measures undertaken to contain the spread of the pandemic.

After the infection was confirmed, the MLA cancelled his participation in the CM’s programme in Nagapattinam and left for Chennai for treatment.