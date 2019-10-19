Sipcot to use drones for GIS mapping

The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (Sipcot) is planning to undertake a geographic information system (GIS) mapping of all its industrial complexes spread over 32,000 acres using drones. This would help locate idle lands as well as help foreign investors see what is in store for them, official sources said.

“There are two aspects to this. One is to identify lands which are idle. And the other is that potential investors abroad can see for themselves the real picture and three-dimensional visuals of the Sipcot lands,” an official said.

Digital Elevation Mode (DEM), a three-dimensional representation of the surface, would be used to capture data of the terrain. Hitherto, in case of a need for visual information, the Project Officer (PO) in each of these parks manually takes images and sends them to the head office.

Coordinates sought

Many potential investors are also seeking details of the geographical coordinate system of the location, before investing. “They want specific details and so far we have been providing only CAD (computer-aided design) images,” the official added.

Separately, Sipcot for the first time has called for bids for maintaining the industrial parks across the State. “Maintenance of common areas of these parks are the responsibility of Sipcot. So far, a party is selected through bids in each of the parks and the one who wins the bid has been found showing manpower in multiple places.”