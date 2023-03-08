SIPCOT to revamp its website

March 08, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPCOT) has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the selection of an agency to design, develop, and implement a new website that should include the entire operations and functions of the organisation.

According to the details available in the document, to ease the business activities of SIPCOT, it is necessary to develop a customised new website comprising each and every activity of SIPCOT with a content management system (CMS) and dynamic website to achieve efficiency in addressing the industries’ requests and attending to the day-to-day operations of the organisation.

SIPCOT intends to include some new features in the next phase of website development. Some of these features are a multilingual website (at least two additional languages), chatbot/Whatsapp integration, an accessible website incorporating the WCAG, and API integration with its GIS portal.