Sipcot to form industrial parks with pvt. landowners in JV mode

Expression of Interest sought from those owning 100 acres of land

The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (Sipcot) will soon be establishing industrial parks in a joint venture mode with private landowners across the State.

After holding several meetings, the request for application has finally been put up by Sipcot. “We have called for expression of interest from private landowners who own 100 acres and above for the formation of industrial parks through a joint venture mode with Sipcot,” said J. Kumaragurubaran, managing director.

“Our usual pattern of taking land is direct acquisition. And if it is a government land it will be done through a land transfer route. At times land acquisition takes a lot of time due to various processes involved. So we are trying this mode,” he said.

Another senior government official said that with more investors expressing interest to come to Tamil Nadu we need to expand our land bank. “With Chennai already crowded with too many manufacturing units, investors are now open to evaluating newer locations especially down south. Firms also want to look at places where they can commence operations immediately. There are so many land parcels lying idle across the State which can be utilised by Sipcot and land owners can also monetise on this,” he said.

Last year, Chief Minister, Edappadi K.Palaniswami mentioned in the Assembly that to enable all districts to become industrial hubs, Sipcot will be floating joint ventures with those who have over 100 acre of land parcel.

Govt. concession

The government has decided to extend the benefits that allottees of Sipcot industrial parks enjoy including 50% exemption on stamp duty and allow the concerned joint venture company to retain spaces set apart for roads, recreation purpose like parks and playgrounds. It will also be sharing its knowledge and expertise in development and operations of the joint venture industrial park, if required by the promoter. In case of requirement of government poramboke lands in the vicinity of the proposed project area to have contiguity, Sipcot shall alienate those lands, in its favour and lease out the same to the joint venture company by way of usual business transaction.

Established in the year 1971 to drive industrial growth in the State, Sipcot till date has nurtured 23 industrial parks/growth centres, including 7 special economic zones (SEZ), covering a total area of over 34,000 acres across 15 districts in Tamil Nadu.