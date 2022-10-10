SIPCOT signs MoU with British High Commission on Future Mobility Park

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 10, 2022 19:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

State government officials and British High Commission representatives exchanging copies of an MoU on developing master plan for Future Mobility Park in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd. (SIPCOT) and the British Deputy High Commission in Chennai on Monday to provide technical assistance on developing a master plan for a Future Mobility Park at Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri district.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

Medical Devices Park

Another MoU between SIPCOT and Anna University in Chennai was signed for the development of Medical Device Park at Oragadam in Kancheepuram district, an official release said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister virtually unveiled new buildings and infrastructure constructed on SIPCOT premises in Kancheepuram, Tirunelveli and Tiruvallur districts at a cost of ₹4.95 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
Chennai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app