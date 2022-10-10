SIPCOT signs MoU with British High Commission on Future Mobility Park

State government officials and British High Commission representatives exchanging copies of an MoU on developing master plan for Future Mobility Park in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd. (SIPCOT) and the British Deputy High Commission in Chennai on Monday to provide technical assistance on developing a master plan for a Future Mobility Park at Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri district.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

Medical Devices Park

Another MoU between SIPCOT and Anna University in Chennai was signed for the development of Medical Device Park at Oragadam in Kancheepuram district, an official release said.

The Chief Minister virtually unveiled new buildings and infrastructure constructed on SIPCOT premises in Kancheepuram, Tirunelveli and Tiruvallur districts at a cost of ₹4.95 crore.