ADVERTISEMENT

SIPCOT protest: T.N. revokes detention of activist under Goondas Act

January 05, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has revoked the controversial detention under the Goondas Act of activist A. Arul, who protested against the acquisition of land for a SIPCOT project. The decision was taken on the directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Necessary orders in this regard were issued by the Home Department on Thursday.

The Chief Minister’s directions followed representations from various quarters seeking the revocation of the detention of Mr. Arul under the Goondas Act. He was among those arrested over a protest against the acquisition of farmlands at Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district.

When the Tamil Nadu government attempted to acquire 3,174 acres of land, 239 landowners opposed the move. Protests had been taking place since July last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 20 people, including Mr. Arul, were arrested on November 4 on various charges, including obstructing a public servant from discharging his/her functions, disturbing public order by frequently indulging in road blocks, preventing people from voluntarily selling land to government, and damaging public assets.

On the recommendation of the Tiruvannamalai Superintendent of Police, Mr. Arul and six others were detained under the Goondas Act. In November last year, based on the Chief Minister’s direction, the action was dropped against six of them. Now, Mr. Arul’s detention, too, has been revoked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US