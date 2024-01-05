SIPCOT protest: T.N. revokes detention of activist under Goondas Act

January 05, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has revoked the controversial detention under the Goondas Act of activist A. Arul, who protested against the acquisition of land for a SIPCOT project. The decision was taken on the directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Necessary orders in this regard were issued by the Home Department on Thursday.

The Chief Minister’s directions followed representations from various quarters seeking the revocation of the detention of Mr. Arul under the Goondas Act. He was among those arrested over a protest against the acquisition of farmlands at Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district.

When the Tamil Nadu government attempted to acquire 3,174 acres of land, 239 landowners opposed the move. Protests had been taking place since July last year.

A total of 20 people, including Mr. Arul, were arrested on November 4 on various charges, including obstructing a public servant from discharging his/her functions, disturbing public order by frequently indulging in road blocks, preventing people from voluntarily selling land to government, and damaging public assets.

On the recommendation of the Tiruvannamalai Superintendent of Police, Mr. Arul and six others were detained under the Goondas Act. In November last year, based on the Chief Minister’s direction, the action was dropped against six of them. Now, Mr. Arul’s detention, too, has been revoked.