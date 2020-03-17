SIPCOT industrial estates to come up in Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar districts

In a bid to boost industries in the State, two industrial estates by SIPCOT are to come up in two places -- one with 1,000 acres and another with 700 acres -- in Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar districts respectively, Industries Minister M.C. Sampath informed the State Legislative Assembly in Chennai on Tuesday.

The Minister was replying to DMK legislator Anitha R. Radhakrishnan (Tiruchendur), who claimed that there was no industrial growth in the southern part of the State.

The Minister said an investment to the tune of ₹49,000 crore is to be made in Thoothukudi district. While the Memorandum of Understanding of the project has been signed, it was to commence within two months, Mr. Sampath said.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar joined the debate to contend two major issues -- law and order and necessary infrastructure that were necessary for the business climate were being ensured by the Chief Minister. Mr. Jayakumar also recalled the CM’s visits abroad to welcome investments into the State.

When Mr. Radhakrishnan claimed it was due to the efforts of DMK MP Kanimozhi that a rocket launch pad of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was to come up at Kulasekarapatnam in Thoothukudi district, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami intervened to say the ISRO chairperson had called on him to request State government’s support for the project.