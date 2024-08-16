GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SIPCOT housing facility to be opened in Sriperumbudur on August 17

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Foxconn chairman Young Liu are set to inaugurate the facility

Updated - August 16, 2024 10:04 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The housing facility built at the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Vallam Vadagal.

The housing facility built at the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Vallam Vadagal. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Tamil Nadu government has constructed a modern industrial housing facility at the SIPCOT Industrial Park at Vallam Vadagal in Sriperumbudur. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Foxconn chairman Young Liu are set to inaugurate the facility on Saturday, August 17. Spread over 20 acres, the total cost of the project is ₹706.50 crore. The project was designed to provide safe, secure, and comfortable housing for the industrial workforce, including the employees of Foxconn and other industries. The facility is designed to accommodate around 18,720 workers across 13 blocks each, with stilt plus 10 floors. Each dormitory-style room houses six beds, with a total of 240 rooms per block. The facility also has indoor games and an outdoor play area.

