‘SIPCOT BizBuddy Outreach’ programme inaugurated

July 03, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa on Monday inaugurated a new initiative called ‘SIPCOT BizBuddy Outreach’ which aims at improving the industrial ecosystem in Tamil Nadu.

After inauguration, the Minister held the first ever outreach event at the SIPCOT Oragadam Industrial Park.

The annual outreach events will now be held across all industrial parks of SIPCOT starting this year. Representatives of all establishments in the industrial parks will be invited to share the challenges they face and ideas with officials of SIPCOT and the Industries Department.

“The idea behind the programme is to listen to the industry and address your concerns in the best way possible. We want to assure you that we intend to stand by you and help you solve any issues you may face. We want your honest feedback. We are also very keen on taking your inputs on how to improve policies and infrastructure in your respective parks,” Mr. Rajaa told the industry representatives.

Improving the infrastructure of SIPCOT parks and addressing the concerns of the industry are also key to realising Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s goal of a one-trillion dollar economy in Tamil Nadu, said the Minister.