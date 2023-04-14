ADVERTISEMENT

Single-use plastics still in widespread use, says AIADMK MLA K.C. Karupannan

April 14, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

K.C. Karupannan | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

AIADMK leader K.C. Karupannan on Thursday told the Assembly that despite a Statewide ban on single-use plastics in 2019, plastic carry bags are still in widespread use.

Plastics covers are seen everywhere from flower stalls to hotels and meat shops, he said and questioned the government on measures being taken to control plastic use.

The ban that came into force during former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is not being enforced effectively now, Mr. Karupannan added.

Replying to the Opposition leader, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan said although there was a strict enforcement of the ban for six months after it was imposed on January 1, 2019, control measures waned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Chief Minister M.K. Stalin came to power in 2021, he not only expanded the ban but also brought alternatives to single-use plastics such as the manjappai, said the Minister. We will bring in more measures to further control plastics use, he said.

