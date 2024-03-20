ADVERTISEMENT

Single nomination on first day in Kallakurichi

March 20, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

A candidate of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NMK) alone filed his nomination papers on the first day of nomination for the Lok Sabha election to Kallakurichi parliamentary constituency in Kallakurichi on Wednesday.

A. Jagadeesan, 51, of Pethanaickanpalayam in Salem, filed his nomination paper with the District Election Officer and Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath at the Collectorate.

The last date for filing nominations is March 27, while the scrutiny and last date for withdrawal are respectively on March 28 and 30. The polling is on April 19.

None of the candidates in Cuddalore and Villupuram parliamentary constituencies filed nominations on Wednesday.

