Single judge “misapplied” balance of convenience test while refusing to interfere with expulsion, OPS complains before Division Bench

April 21, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST

AIADMK’s expelled leader O. Panneerselvam on Thursday argued that a single judge of the Madras High Court had “misapplied” the test of balance of convenience while refusing to interfere with his expulsion despite finding a prima facie case of infraction of the party’s bylaws in having expelled him without issuing a show cause notice of seven days.

Appearing before the third Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq, Senior Counsel P.S. Raman wondered how the single judge could have determined that the balance of convenience was in favour of the party just because it feared that the inclusion of Mr. Panneerselvam and three of his supporters, who too had been expelled, would be detrimental to its interests.

“Can the presence of four members cause damage to a party of 1.5 crore members?” the counsel asked. He said, on the other hand, grave prejudice had been caused to the expelled members since the single judge did not grant an interim injunction restraining the party from implementing a special resolution passed during its general council meeting on July 11, 2022, for expelling them without a notice.

Mr. Raman said, while considering balance of convenience, the single judge must have assessed the gravity of denial of an opportunity to be a part of one of the largest political parties in south India. He said immense damage had already been caused to Mr. Panneerselvam because the party had conducted the general secretary election after expelling him even though he could have been a possible contender. “The appellant joined the party in 1977 and has risen from the rank and file. The party had an outstanding amount of ₹2.5 crore when he became its treasurer in 2007 but by the time his tenure came to an end in 2016, it had fixed deposits to the tune of ₹250 crore in the very same bank. He had been Chief Minister three times and former party supremo Jayalalithaa herself chose him for the post,” the senior counsel said.

Claiming he had enjoyed the confidence of not only Jayalalithaa but also the primary members of the party, the senior counsel said, now the appellant had been pushed to a political oblivion. “I have never come across any other case where a court says you have made out a prima facie case but balance of convenience is not in your favour and, therefore, relief cannot be granted. I stand before Your Lordships completely helpless,” Mr. Raman added.

Senior counsel Guru Krishnakumar, also representing Mr. Panneerselvam, assailed the single judge’s order over his refusal to interfere with four other resolutions passed by the general council with respect to abolition of the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator and revival of the post of general secretary. He said the judge had “completely misconstrued” some of the submissions made on behalf of the expelled leaders.

“The learned single judge, with great respect, has abdicated from the primary responsibility of adjudicating on the rival contentions. We had argued that the amendments made to the party bylaws through the four resolutions was in violation of the basic structure. Was it not incumbent upon the learned single judge to return a finding on it, however, prima facie it might be? He has not done that,” the senior counsel complained.

Since the counsel could not complete his arguments by the end of the day, the Division Bench decided to continue the hearing on Friday.