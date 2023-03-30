ADVERTISEMENT

Single judge erred in not interfering with my expulsion from AIADMK, OPS tells Division Bench

March 30, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST

Claims that the judge had failed to weigh the balance of convenience properly and that irreparable injury would be caused to him if the expulsion was not interfered with

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s expelled leader, O. Panneerselvam, has contended before a Division Bench of the Madras High Court that a single judge had erred in not interfering in his expulsion, without any notice, despite knowing that there had been infraction of the party bylaws that mandate a prior notice of seven days.

In the grounds of appeal preferred before the third Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq, he said the single judge had failed to weigh the balance of convenience properly and claimed that it would be him who would suffer the most due to the judge’s refusal to grant an interim injunction.

He told the Bench that the special resolution through which he and his supporters — P.H. Manoj Pandian, R. Vaithilingam and J.C.D. Prabhakar — were expelled from the party at the general council meeting on July 11, 2022, was not part of the agenda. It was introduced out of the blue at the floor of the council and passed without any notice.

“The manner of the expulsion is against the principles of natural justice. An expulsion of this nature at least requires due notice of the charge levelled... and an opportunity to defend himself. The decision must be honestly arrived at after the person charged has been given sufficient opportunity of being heard,” his grounds of appeal read.

Mr. Panneerselvam also challenged the single judge’s refusal to injunct the party from implementing the other resolutions through which the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator were abolished, the post of general secretary was revived, to be elected by primary members, and a post of interim general secretary was created until the election.

When the matter was listed on Wednesday, The Division Bench led by Justice Mahadevan dispensed with the production of a certified copy of the single judge’s order passed on Tuesday and directed the High Court Registry to list Mr. Panneerselvam’s appeal for hearing on Thursday, along with the appeals preferred by the other expelled leaders.

