Single day tally drops further in Madurai

69 fresh cases registered in Kanniyakumari, 46 in Thoothukudi

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Kanniyakumari district stood at 707 and the total number of infections touched 14,362 after 69 fresh cases were reported on Monday.

The district, which witnessed the discharge of 68 patients, has so far lost 237 lives to the viral infection.

Madurai recorded 64 new cases, with which the total case count in the district went up to 18,084. Seventy-six people were discharged from hospitals and the number of active cases stands at 759.

There were four deaths on Monday, taking the district’s toll to 409.

In Thoothukudi, 46 new cases were registered, and the total number of positive cases rose to 14,537, with 560 active cases. Thirty-five patients were discharged from hospitals in the district.

Dindigul added 41 new cases to its tally, which went up to 9,615. There were 41 discharges from hospitals in the district.

The daily case count of Tirunelveli went up to 13,196 after 36 new cases were reported. The district marked the discharge of 49 patients.

Theni reported 32 fresh cases, with which its tally moved up to 15,984. Sixty-four people were discharged from hospitals in the district.

Virudhunagar reported 25 fresh cases, which took the district’s tally to 15,159. With the discharge of 43 patients, the total number of active cases dropped to 209. The death toll remains at 217.

Ramanathapuram district registered 24 new cases to have a tally of 5,887. Hospitals marked the discharge of 13 patients.

Twenty-three people tested positive in Sivaganga, which now has a tally of 5,674. A total of 24 people were discharged.

Twenty-two people tested positive in Tenkasi, with which its case count increased to 7,740. After 20 people were discharged from hospital, the district has 155 active cases.