Singer Vani Jairam cremated with state honours

February 05, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited her house and paid floral tributes to the celebrated singer on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin pays last respect to playback singer Vani Jairam, in Chennai on February 5, 2023.

Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam was cremated with full state honours at Besant Nagar crematorium on February 5.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited her house and paid floral tributes to the celebrated singer, who was born in Vellore district and went on to sing over 10,000 songs in 19 languages.

Also Read | Leaders, film industry veterans condole the death of Vani Jairam

Speaking to reporters after he paid homage, Mr. Stalin said he was shocked to learn the news of her death as much as the people of Tamil Nadu and the cine fraternity. “Only recently, the Padma Bhushan was announced for her. But she has passed away unfortunately before receiving it. I express my deep condolences to her family members and cine fraternity,” Mr. Stalin said.

He had announced that her funeral will be held with state honors and the cremation was held with police gun salute.

In another statement, Mr. Stalin condoled the death of cine director and actor T.P. Gajendran. The CM also recalled that the actor was his college friend and had directed successful movies such as Enga Oor Kavalkaran and Pandi Nattu Thangam, among others.

Recalling that he had visited the actor when he was unwell in 2021, Mr. Stalin said: “It is painful that he has unfortunately passed away due to ill health. I express my deep condolences to his family members, cine fraternity and his fans.” Information Minister M.P. Saminathan too condoled the death of cine director Gajendran.

Get The Hindu News App on

