Singer Suchitra’s post baseless, say police

A video posted by playback singer and radio jockey Suchitra on Twitter on the Sattankulam case involving the deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks was baseless, the Crime Branch CID of the Tamil Nadu police said in a note on Friday.

The singer had falsely exaggerated the happenings in the Sattankulam police station in her descriptive narration of the incident without any proof, the investigating agency said. It added that she had taken down the post after the issue was flagged by the police. Investigation into the case did not find any substance in the allegations, the note said and appealed to the public not to believe in such videos or share them.

