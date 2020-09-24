Tamil Nadu

S.P. Balasubrahmanyam extremely critical, says hospital

S.P. Balasubrahmanyam

S.P. Balasubrahmanyam  

Singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam’s health condition has deteriorated in the last 24 hours and he is ‘extremely critical’, according to a health bulletin, on Thursday.

Mr. Balasubrahmanyam has been hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in August. MGM healthcare, where he has been hospitalised, said that he remains on ECMO and other life support measures.

“His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further, warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical,” the bulletin said. A team of experts at the hospital are closely monitoring his health condition.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Mariam president Kamal Haasan visited the hospital on Thursday evening and met with Mr. Balasubrahmanyam's family to enquire about the singer's health.

