Singapore, T.N. health project ends

The conclusion of a three-year collaboration between Tamil Nadu and Singapore on antenatal and child healthcare was marked on Friday, a press release said. Both sides came together for a dialogue and symposium at the Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital. The ‘Enhancing Maternal and Child Health Services Programme’ was implemented by the Singapore International Foundation with the State Health Department, Temasek Foundation International and SingHealth.

Since 2015, healthcare professionals from Singapore have worked with their counterparts in Tiruchi, Kancheepuram and Pudukottai to train local healthcare professionals in the government set up to reduce infant and maternal mortality rates, the release said. Over 1,000 doctors, nurses and public health leaders and officials from Tamil Nadu have participated in the programme.

As part of the programme, a team from KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Singapore shared their expertise for better management of high risk pregnancies.

State Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar participated in the programme, along with officials from the organisations in Singapore.