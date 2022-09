Singapore Minister calls on Stalin

Singapore Minister for Transport S. Iswaran, left, calling on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Singapore's Minister for Transport S. Iswaran called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the latter's camp office in Chennai on Sunday. Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu were present. ADVERTISEMENT

