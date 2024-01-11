GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Singapore Minister calls on Chief Minister

January 11, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Singapore’s Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the latter’s camp office in Chennai on Thursday. Singapore Consul-General in Chennai Edgar Pang was also present. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “It was my utmost pleasure to welcome the Hon’ble Minister of Law and Home Affairs of Singapore Thiru. @kshanmugam, to my residence in Tamil Nadu. His visit comes as a gracious acceptance of my invitation extended during my last trip to Singapore, as he is on his visit to Tamil Nadu to participate in #WorldTamilDiasporaDay celebrations.”

The CM said his meeting with the visiting Singapore dignitary, following the successful conduct of TN GIM2024, held great promise for fostering collaboration across diverse sectors, including education, culture, and industry. “I am optimistic that our discussions will yield fruitful outcomes, contributing substantially to the progress and development of India and Tamil Nadu.”

